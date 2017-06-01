Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG’s anti-corruption war on track – SERAP – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

FG's anti-corruption war on track – SERAP
TheNewsGuru
Mr Adetokunbo Mumuni, Executive Director, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), says the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is on track. Mumuni spoke in Lagos on Wednesday at the launch of …
Prioritise corruption cases at states, local governments, SERAP urges EFCC, ICPCPremium Times
SERAP urges CJN to sanction judges over neglectNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.