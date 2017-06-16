Pages Navigation Menu

FG’s witnesses to testify behind screen on Dasuki

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FEDERAL Government witnesses billed to testify against former National Security Adviser, NSA, Colonel Sambo Dasukirtd in the charges of unlawful possession of firearms and money-laundering brought against him since 2015 by the government are to give evidence behind the screen. The screens are to be provided by the Federal High Court in Abuja where the […]

