Fidelity Crest Academy’s graduates inducted into workforce

In line with its desire to build young, dynamic and talented workforce through its graduate recruitment scheme, new inductees that passed out of Fidelity Bank’s Fidelity Crest Academy after three months training, have been admitted into the bank’s workforce.

Recruited early this year and sent to the banking school, the inductees underwent training on the fundamentals of the banking business with course modules on culture, bank processes and products; fundamentals of banking business and personal effectiveness; comprehensive banking operations and understanding banking business; financial statement analysis and fundamentals of credit.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the graduands in Lagos, the bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo, urged them to make use of the exposure and training to excel in their various job functions.

According to him, the bank places great premium on its people and the academy, which is pivotal to grooming the next set of leaders of Fidelity Bank.

The bank’s Executive Director, Shared Services & Products, Chijioke Ugochukwu, added that the initiative will attain its objective of producing the next generation of home-grown leaders to ensure growth and sustainability.

The post Fidelity Crest Academy’s graduates inducted into workforce appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

