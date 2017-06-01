Fierce clashes loom at Mugabe rally – NewsDay
Fierce clashes loom at Mugabe rally
NewsDay
FIERCE intra-party clashes are expected at President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF youth rally in Marondera tomorrow, amid reports that rival factions are plotting to tear each other down in front of their party leader. by OBEY MANAYITI/ XOLISANI …
Youths must tap into Mugabe's wisdom
All roads lead to Mash East •Province's youths ready to host President •Over 200 buses, other logistics in place
