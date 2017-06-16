FIFA Confederation Cup 2017 On DStv – Watch All 16 Games LIVE On Supersport

Confederation Cup On DStv – Every Game, A Final

Football lovers – here’s some good news! From now till 2nd July, you can catch the likes of Ronaldo, Draxler and Sanchez as eight world class teams shoot for glory in the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 on DStv.

All 16 games will be LIVE on SuperSport 3 and SuperSport Select with expert analysis from the SuperSport studio.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo, steer his nation to another trophy. Or Alexis Sanchez steal the show with South American champions, Chile, or Leroy Sane could claim the world stage with Germany?

Stay connected to DStv from as little as N1,900 and be a part of the thrilling Russia 2017 action.

We welcome new subscribers to get the HD decoder, dish kit + one month Compact subscription for just N18,800 or a DStv Explora + 1 month Compact subscription for N43,500 at any MultiChoice branch or dealer outlets.

Where’s there’s football – there’s DStv.

