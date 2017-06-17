FIFA Confederation Cup: Russia defeats New Zealand in opening fixture

Hosts Russia got off to a winning start at the Confederations Cup on Saturday, Fedor Smolov’s second-half goal sealing a 2-0 win over New Zealand in Saint Petersburg in the tournament opener. Russia went ahead in the first half of the Group A encounter through what was credited as an own goal from the New …

The post FIFA Confederation Cup: Russia defeats New Zealand in opening fixture appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

