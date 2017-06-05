FIFA U-20 W/Cup: Solanke fires England to semi finals

Dominic Solanke fired England into their first FIFA Under-20 World Cup semi-final since 1993 as they saw off Mexico despite Josh Onomah’s controversial red card.

Liverpool youngster Solanke showed superb composure to tuck home England’s winning goal two minutes into the second-half, as they set up a semi-final encounter with Italy on Thursday.

But Paul Simpson’s Young Lions were forced to endure a nervous finale in South Korea after Tottenham midfielder Onomah was shown a second yellow card for accidentally treading on the boot of a Mexico player.

Replays showed that Onomah unintentionally made contact with his opponent after he had dribbled beyond him on the right-hand side with 18 minutes left and Simpson described the decision as ‘absolutely ridiculous.’

England held on, however, to advance to the last four of this tournament for the first time since the likes of Nicky Barmby, David Unsworth and Chris Bart-Williams achieved it 24 years ago.

Simpson was pleased with England’s resolve but criticised the sending off decision, which means Onomah will miss the Italy game.

He said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted, it was a really, really tough game today against an excellent Mexico side.

‘I thought we defended for our lives when we had to and created some really good chances in the attacking phases, but didn’t quite have the finish.

‘Unfortunately towards the end of the game we had to dig in with our backs to the wall and I’ve got to say, it is an incredible and poor decision to send Josh off.

‘I have no idea what the referee saw. I understand that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) doesn’t work for that kind of decision which is a real shame because it made it a real tough game and we have a player now suspended for a World Cup semi-final for a decision that is absolutely ridiculous.’

The other semi-final will see Uruguay play Venezuela.

