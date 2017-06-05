FIFA U-20 World Cup African champions, Zambia crash out, England through – Pulse Nigeria
|
Lusaka Times
|
FIFA U-20 World Cup African champions, Zambia crash out, England through
Pulse Nigeria
African champions, Zambia were beaten by 10-man Italy while England beat Mexico to progress to semi-final. Published: 18:49 , Refreshed: 18:51; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · 2017 Zambia U-20 play Zambia crash out of 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup (Getty …
Europeans make U20 semifinal date
Italy downs Zambia
U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: Italy, England Progress to Semi-Finals with 10 Men
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!