Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA U-20 World Cup African champions, Zambia crash out, England through – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

FIFA U-20 World Cup African champions, Zambia crash out, England through
Pulse Nigeria
African champions, Zambia were beaten by 10-man Italy while England beat Mexico to progress to semi-final. Published: 18:49 , Refreshed: 18:51; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · 2017 Zambia U-20 play Zambia crash out of 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup (Getty …
Europeans make U20 semifinal dateSuperSport
Italy downs ZambiaThe Hindu
U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: Italy, England Progress to Semi-Finals with 10 MenBleacher Report
ABS-CBN News –BBC Sport –Sport24 –Daily Mail
all 60 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.