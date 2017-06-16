Film that mirror live of tanker drivers premieres

By Chris Onuoha

‘Behind the Wheels’, a new film that is poised to unravel the pros and cons of being a tanker driver, giving a deeper insight into their everyday life is set to premiere at Silverbird Galleria on June 16. It is a documentary story about tanker drivers shot in different locations in the country. The idea is inspired by how they are related to by people, ranging from meager salary to bad treatment by their employers despite the nature of their job as conveyors of inflammable substances.

The film produced by Kelechi Udegbe and Ugochukwu Azikiwe as Executive Producer, directed by Stanlee Ohikhuare is a product of Vickaf Global Investment Limited in partnership with the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). It features A-list Nollywood actors that include Patrick Doyle, Chinwetalu Agu, Kelechi Udegbe, Queen Nwokoye, Lucy Glover, Saeed Funny Mallam, Sani Danja and others.

Comrade Achese Igwe, NUPENG President while speaking on the movie during media briefing at NUPENG office, Lagos said: “It is a welcome development to have a movie of this nature that talked about us, the oil and gas industry and the tanker drivers who are the major chain drive of our business. Often times, people mistake the tanker drivers as drunken illiterates who goes about killing people, but they may not know that these people are human beings with similar domestic and workplace challenges like any other person. This movie will go a long way to unravel the challenges they go through and at the same time foster our collaborations with FRSC, which aids in keeping tabs on the drivers. We will also try to intensify training for the drivers to understand the danger of not keeping rules while driving.”

The post Film that mirror live of tanker drivers premieres appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

