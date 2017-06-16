Pages Navigation Menu

Finally!!! 51 year-old man commits suicide after several attempts ( Find out his reasons)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

A 51-year-old driving instructor has successfully taken his own life. It was the fourth time he would be attempting suicide, reports say. The resident of Gweru area of Zimbabwe had committed suicide by hanging on a tree in a bushy area at the Hunde Fisher Farm. A passer-by had stumbled on the decomposing body of John Muponde …

Hello. Add your message here.