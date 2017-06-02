Finally in surround after 50 years, ‘Sgt. Pepper’ is getting better all the time

Released on June 1, 1967, Sgt. Pepper instantly turned the record album format into an artform that still holds merit to this day.

The post Finally in surround after 50 years, ‘Sgt. Pepper’ is getting better all the time appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

