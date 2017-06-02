Finally! Nigerian governors reveal when they intend to pay workers’ salaries – NAIJ.COM
Finally! Nigerian governors reveal when they intend to pay workers' salaries
The 36 governors of Nigeria have arrived at a decision to offset backlog of salaries and arrears of their workers as soon as a second tranche of funds from the Paris Club loan refund is released. The decision came amidst rumour that the governors have …
Governors to offset workers' salary backlog with Paris Club refunds – Yari
Accused of squandering Paris Club money, Nigerian governors pledge to pay workers from new release
