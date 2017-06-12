Finally! Osinbajo signs 2017 Budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law, one month after it was passed by the National Assembly. Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, joined the Acting President at the Presidential Villa for the signing of the budget, Channelstv.com reports. The National Assembly passed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

