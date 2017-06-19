TBoss and Kemen finally end their feud – NAIJ.COM
TBoss and Kemen finally end their feud
Since popular reality show Big Brother came to an end, many have expressed their desire to see ex housemates Kemen and TBoss sheath their swords and become friends again. It appears the two of them have listened and have ended their feud. Recall that …
