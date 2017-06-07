Pages Navigation Menu

Finance Minister to give ‘full disclosure’ on $2.25bn bond issue today – Citifmonline

Posted on Jun 7, 2017


Citifmonline

Finance Minister to give 'full disclosure' on $2.25bn bond issue today
Citifmonline
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will later today [Wednesday], appear before Parliament to disclose the full details of the controversial $2.25 billion bond issued by the government in April 2017. This follows the passage of a half-hour motion last
