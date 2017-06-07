Pages Navigation Menu

Violation of Procurement Act: Reps threaten to handover firms with ‘doctored’ tax certificates to EFCC, ICPC – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 7, 2017


Violation of Procurement Act: Reps threaten to handover firms with 'doctored' tax certificates to EFCC, ICPC
ABUJA—APPARENTLY disturbed by the plethora of underestimated and 'doctored' tax certificates submitted by companies at the ongoing probe on violation of Procurement Act, the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement, yesterday, …
