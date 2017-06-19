Finding true love has been difficult for me — Falz

By Rotimi Agbana

POPULAR rapper cum actor, Folarin Falana, a.k.a Falz the bad guy, has revealed why he’s still single and seriously searching, despite being a handsome young man who could have all the beautiful girls at his beck and call.

The funny rapper blamed his current relationship status on his inability to find a partner who would truly love him for who he is and not for his celebrity status or for material gain. In a recent interview with HIPTV, Falz explained why he is still single in spite of being every lady’s toast.

“You see, when it comes to the issue of having a girlfriend or heartthrob, it is difficult, because naturally nowadays what we see on social media or in real life are girls that just want to come close to you because of what they want to get from me. They are not girls that appreciate you for what you really have, and that is what I’m searching for. But it’s difficult to find; the ladies that come close to me tell me that they want to record a snap chat video, they want to post a picture with me online and all that, they want to exploit my celebrity status to become popular. I’m looking for someone that truly and genuinely has true feelings for me; as I am like this it is very difficult and I’m still searching”, he said.

The post Finding true love has been difficult for me — Falz appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

