Fire Engulfs 24-floor Residential Tower in London

A 24-floor West London Tower block was engulfed by fire on Wednesday. Fire fighters are battling the massive flame in the Grenfell Tower, Kensington which began at about 1AM. According to London Ambulance service, 30 patients have been taken to five hospitals in the wake of the accident. Our latest statement on the #NorthKensington tower […]

