Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fire Engulfs 24-floor Residential Tower in London

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 24-floor West London Tower block was engulfed by fire on Wednesday. Fire fighters are battling the massive flame in the Grenfell Tower, Kensington which began at about 1AM. According to London Ambulance service, 30 patients have been taken to five hospitals in the wake of the accident. Our latest statement on the #NorthKensington tower […]

The post Fire Engulfs 24-floor Residential Tower in London appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.