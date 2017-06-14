Fire razes block of flats in West London

A massive blaze has engulfed a block of flats in the early hours of Wednesday morning in West London.

The dailymail states that London Ambulance Service said 30 people have been rushed to five hospitals around the capital, while at least one resident is still stuck inside the block on the 11th floor, with firefighters desperately trying to reach him.

Tim Downie, who lives a few hundred feet from the building, told Sky News: ‘The acrid smell is just horrendous. The building has pretty much burnt out, there are just a few bits that are still not burning.In a tweet by Fire London brigage, it says the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.



The post Fire razes block of flats in West London appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

