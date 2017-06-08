Firm introduces early cancer detection machine to save lives

The Houston Holistic Health Company Limited, a promoter of medical equipment for early cancer detection, has announced the availability of a biological risk marker called Breast Thermography in response to the cancer epidemic that consume about 80,000 lives yearly in Nigeria.



Breast Thermography is an imaging technology that uses advanced computerised infrared camera systems to detect heat patterns in the breast and other parts of the body.

Thermography is a change from sole dependence upon procedures that only provide detection of existing cancers to technologies that reflect early cancerous process itself that provide true screening test.



Thermography will detect this abnormal heat patterns by scanning the breasts with a specialised infrared camera and analysing the information using sophisticated computer programs. These abnormal heat patterns are among the earliest known signs of a forming cancer. The machine can warn a woman of imminent cancer and other health problems within the body up to 10 years before any other test can detect it.



Breast Thermography is a high tech non-invasive screening procedure designed to be used by women of all ages. The technology has been thoroughly researched for over 30 years and is USA-FDA approved for use in breast cancer screening in hospitals and private areas. Its unique ability to play a significant role in the prevention of cancer is an impressive added benefit. The number of women who die from this disease will continue to increase if nothing is done to provide them with a true early warning system. With breast Thermography, women of all ages are given hope and a true early detection edge in the battle against breast cancer.



Thermography medical infrared imaging is very safe – no radiation, unlike mammogram. It’s even safe for pregnant and nursing women! It’s merely an image of the heat of the body unlike a mammogram, it doesn’t hurt!



The Managing Director, Houston Holistic Health, the exclusive authorised dealer for Africa, Dr. Gracie Chukwu, said: “According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigerian cancer death ratio of four in five is one of the most alarming in the world. For a country like Nigeria with a challenging health sector, the available records are truly troubling: over 100,000 Nigerians are diagnosed with cancer annually, about 80,000 die from this disease, that is, on the average 240 Nigerians die daily and 10 Nigerians every hour from this scourge. If a significant change in breast cancer mortality is to be realized, we must rethink what screening tests.”

