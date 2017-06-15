Firm tutors SMEs on branding, marketing

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MANAGING Director, TBWA Concept, Mr. Kelechi Nwosu, has called on Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in Nigeria to adopt branding and marketing techniques that would grow their businesses.

Nwosu made the call at an SME Breakfast in Lagos with the theme, “Growing SMEs through Brands and Marketing”. He advised that the SMEs should endeavor to carve a niche for themselves, adding that they should be branded distinctly as it would boost consumers’ interest in their products.

He stated: “My mission is brands evangelism, how SMEs would use branding to advance the growth. It is about capturing the market through brand loyalty.”

He noted that 96 percent of businesses in Nigeria are SMEs, noting that they contribute 48 percent of the country’s GDP.

“The relationship is to see how we can collaborate with Aba SMEs with branding that meets international standard. Aba is the Japan of Africa, the city of hard work.

“Brand is a bundle of benefit to the owner, purpose, proposition, personality and positioning is required in branding. A brand is the memories, the stories, and the experience the consumer has with you. When people experience your brand, they come up with the preposition that your brand is different.

