Firm Unveils New Software to Automate Verification Processes

By Raheem Akingbolu

To improve efficiency and effectiveness, an indigenous technology service provider, Ayisire Consulting Limited, has launched a multi-bank Customer Address Verification (CAV), solution to help CAV vendors automate and reduce cost associated with customer address verification process.

The software, the first of its kind in Nigeria, was designed to track field agents’ turnaround time, perform quality control checks and monitor the login attributes of the field agents, all targeted at improving the capacity of the vendor to deliver quality service to its customers at reduced cost. Speaking at the media launch in Lagos, Managing Director, Ayisere Consulting, Mr. Wilfred Ayisere said the creation of the software became necessary to help banks fulfil their Know Your Customer, KYC, protocol as directed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

He said that having deployed and successfully utilised the software for the past three years, the company has decided to commercialise it due to the increasing need for CAV vendors in other sectors beyond the financial sector.

“This software was designed to address the day-to-day human resource and technical challenges of providing customer address verification services to my clients. I am optimistic that this solution will greatly enhance the volume, quality and turnaround time of other vendors as well. The software is so robust that it can be used by any company offering address verification services even outside the financial services sector,” Ayisire said.

