Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Firms scramble to adapt businesses to SGR disruption – The Standard

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Firms scramble to adapt businesses to SGR disruption
The Standard
Transport operators on the Nairobi-Mombasa route are scrambling to change their business models to adapt to the disruption brought by the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). The hospitality industry is also aligning itself to take advantage of the sudden
Madaraka Express will not succeed where KR failed if the law is applied selectivelyDaily Nation
Outrage as Mombasa police arrest SGR ticket vendor for operating without licenseThe Star, Kenya
SGR train headed to Mombasa involved in 'accident'TUKO.CO.KE

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.