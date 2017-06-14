FIRS rakes in N778.19b in Q1

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) generated N778.19 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2017, a progress report by the agency has indicated’

The report which was sent to the Federal Ministry of Finance, showed the revenue performance for the first quarter of 2017 and the breakdown of money collected.

According to the report, the FIRS collected N338.3 billion as Petroleum Profit Tax between January and March, as against the N176.7 billion collected in the review period in 2016.

Also, Value Added Tax (VAT) collection increased from N198.7 billion in the first quarter of 2016, as against the N221.37 billion realised in the first quarter of 2017.

The report showed that the biggest improvement in 2017 was from Education Tax, which surpassed that of 2016 by 311.7 per cent. It said in the first quarter of 2017, N33.9 billion was generated as Education tax revenue, as against the N8.24 billion generated in the same period of 2016.

Also, the service said it achieved 284.3 per cent improvement in Stamp Duty collections, generating N3 billion in the first quarter of 2017, while it raked in N785 million in 2016.

The report also showed that consolidated tax revenue for the first quarter of the year grew by 123 per cent, from N11.5 billion in 2016 to N25.7 billion in the same period of 2017.

The Service also recorded a boost in its collection of National Information Technology Development Fund (NITDEF) levy, which went up from N129 million in 2016 to N179.2 million in the review period of 2017.

However, the report showed a reversal in Company Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax collections in the period under review.

While the service collected N155.6 billion as Company Income Tax in the first quarter of 2017, it collected N166.85 billion in the same period of 2016.

It said N110.9 million was generated from Capital Gains in 2017 as against the N859.1 billion generated in the same period of 2016.

“The analysis showed that we have recorded an increase of N214 billion, representing an overall increase of 38 per cent in 2017, when compared with the collection performance of the corresponding period in 2016.

“We attained this collection performance in spite of several challenges, as we have continued to vigorously pursue our strategies internally, while improving collaboration with relevant stakeholders to boost our collections.

“The strategies put in place are still on course and progressively yielding,’’ the FIRS said.

The FIRS Chairman, BabaTunde Fowler had pledged to improve tax collection by capturing more people and companies under the tax net.

In April, he said four million individuals have been included in the tax net, bringing the total to about 20 million individuals, leaving a gap of about 40 million taxable individuals and corporate organisations both in the formal and informal sectors.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said Nigeria generated N204.77 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) in the first quarter of 2017.

The NBS stated this in a Sectoral Distribution of VAT Data for first quarter of 2017, published by the bureau yesterday in Abuja.

The report showed that the N204.77 billion generated in the quarter was lower than the N207.35 billion generated in the fourth quarter of 2016.

According to the report, the decline in the amount generated represented 1.25 per cent decrease quarter-on-quarter.

Comparing the amount to the first quarter of 2016, the report stated that VAT generated was N186.43 billion in first quarter of 2016, representing 9. 84 per cent increase year-on year.

The bureau said other manufacturing sectors generated the highest amount of VAT, equivalent of N28.73 billion.

This was closely followed by Professional Services and Commercial and Trading, generating N20.82billion and N12.89billion respectively.

The bureau stated that Mining generated the least, and was closely followed by Local Government Councils and Textile and Garment industry with N35.07 million, N99.84 million and N230.89 million respectively.

