FIRS seals off Warri hotel over N16m tax
The Nation Newspaper
FIRS seals off Warri hotel over N16m tax
The Warri outlet of the international hotel franchise, Golden Tulip Hotel, was on Tuesday sealed off by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), over a N15.6million tax default. The hotel, also known as the Warri Airports International Hotels …
