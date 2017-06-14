FIRS seals firms in Port Harcourt over tax debt

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, yesterday, sealed the premises of tax-owing companies in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State’s capital.

Among the affected companies are Fejudam Services Limited, which is owing Company Income Tax totalling N22.5 million, incurred between 2009 and 2015.

Mrs. Anita Erinne, leader of the FIRS enforcement team, showed a warrant of distraint to officials of the company before ordering the premises sealed off.

On Monday, the FIRS enforcement team sealed two companies in the city. One of the firms, Gani International Services Nigeria Limited, situated at Plot 97 Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, is owing N117. 4 million, which, according to Mrs. Erinne, is made up of Company Income Tax, Education Tax and Value Added Tax between 2008 to 2013.

A senior official of the company told the enforcement team he was unaware of the debt.

Equally sealed was Specialty Drilling Fluid, which has a tax debt of N506.1 million, incurred through non-remittance of Value Added Tax between 2012 to 2016.

On arrival at the company’s office at 184C Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, the security men stopped the FIRS team from entering. Phone calls to the company’s officials also went unanswered, leaving the enforcement team with no option than to force itself in.

