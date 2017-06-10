Pages Navigation Menu

First Igbo Man Leaves Northern Nigeria after Kaduna declaration Over Biafra

An Igbo man identified as Mazi Chidubem Uchenna has packed his load out of Kaduna following the rule by Northern Youths over the continued agitation for Biafra.

Chidubem posted photos showing himself carrying suitcases on his head while calling on his fellow Biafra supporters to leave the Hausa land for peace to reign.

He wrote: “First Igbo Man to leave northern Nigeria after Kaduna declaration

