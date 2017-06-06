First lady, Aisha Buhari mourns the death of Babatunde Osotimehin

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has expressed shock over the demise of the Executive Director, United Nations Populations Fund, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin. Mrs. Buhari, who sent a condolence message through her tweeter handle on Monday, said that the news of Osotimehin’s death came as a shock. She, therefore, prayed almighty God to grant …

The post First lady, Aisha Buhari mourns the death of Babatunde Osotimehin appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

