First Look: Gospel Musician Joe Praize & Joana’s Beautiful Wedding

Award winning Gospel artiste Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe, a.k.a Joe Praize, got married to the love of his life Joana today in a beautiful and emotional ceremony which took place at Christ Embassy Church, Ikeja. That ‘forever’ moment So emotional. Gospel star @joepraize_de_emperor and his bride at the altar today. Congratulations. Video @frankrichboy A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on […]

The post First Look: Gospel Musician Joe Praize & Joana’s Beautiful Wedding appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

