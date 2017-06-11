First Look! Naza and Folarin Alakija’s Wedding – Robin Thicke performed, Jeff Leatham transformed Blenheim Palace

After a proposal in Greece last year followed by their traditional engagement in Lagos, Folarin Alakija married his love Nazanin Jafarian yesterday at the historic Blenheim Palace in Oxforshire. The groom Flo is an entrepreneur, investor and cinematographer while the bride Naza is a graduate of Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering from the University of Manchester. […]

The post First Look! Naza and Folarin Alakija’s Wedding – Robin Thicke performed, Jeff Leatham transformed Blenheim Palace appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

