First Look! Naza and Folarin Alakija’s Wedding – Robin Thicke performed, Jeff Leatham transformed Blenheim Palace
After a proposal in Greece last year followed by their traditional engagement in Lagos, Folarin Alakija married his love Nazanin Jafarian yesterday at the historic Blenheim Palace in Oxforshire. The groom Flo is an entrepreneur, investor and cinematographer while the bride Naza is a graduate of Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering from the University of Manchester. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
