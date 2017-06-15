Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

First Read’s Morning Clips: Obstruction of Justice? – NBCNews.com

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NBCNews.com

First Read's Morning Clips: Obstruction of Justice?
NBCNews.com
The big development in the Russia probe, from the Washington Post: “The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election is interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an …
Trump Conflates 'Phony Collusion' And Possible Obstruction Of Justice InvestigationNPR
Christopher Ruddy, the Trump whisperer: 'I'm honest with him'Washington Post
Most Americans think Trump meddled in the Russia probe – and just one in five think he was right to fire ComeyDaily Mail
Financial Times –New York Times –BBC News –Chicago Tribune
all 1,546 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.