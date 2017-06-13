FirstBank Hosts Sustainability Workshop

First Bank of Nigeria Limited through its Sustainability initiative, FirstBank Sustainability Centre in partnership with the Lagos Business School is set to host a Sustainable Financial Strategy Workshop for NGOs.

The bank explained that in emerging economies around the world, NGOs exist to address societal problems- poverty, poor education, deprivation and poor healthcare services.

It noted that as much as this responsibility is well embedded in the development and formation of NGOs in Nigeria, there are still issues around how these problems can be sustainably addressed through NGOs with the main question revolving around funding.

To address this challenge, FirstBank stated that the workshop scheduled for June 14, 2017, in Lagos, had been designed to bring together NGOs and funding organisations, with the intention of enhancing NGOs understanding of implementing internal and external sustainable funding mechanism for the financial sustainability of their entire operations.

“The workshop which is also expected to attract aspiring NGOs, Donor agencies and Corporate Foundations is also aimed at helping NGOs understand how to foster inclusive partnership with funding organisations as a strategic imperative for developing the external component of their sustainable financial strategy.”

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications for FirstBank, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney stated that “as a responsible corporate citizen, FirstBank would continue to foster partnerships that build sustainable businesses, given that NGOs have a significant role to play, alongside governments, in improving the status of our communities and we will continue in our long standing commitment as a nation builder to empower NGOs with requisite knowledge and skills in building vibrant partnerships as they support government initiatives in the provision of much needed succour.”

