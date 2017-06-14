Fitch rates Nigeria’s USD Diaspora Bonds ‘B+(EXP)’

Fitch Ratings has assigned Nigeria’s upcoming USD- denominated senior unsecured bonds an expected rating of ‘B+(EXP)’. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents materially conforming to information already reviewed, the ratings agency said Wednesday. The expected rating is in line with Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Fitch rates Nigeria’s USD Diaspora Bonds ‘B+(EXP)’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

