Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fitch rates Nigeria’s USD Diaspora Bonds ‘B+(EXP)’

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fitch Ratings has assigned Nigeria’s upcoming USD- denominated senior unsecured bonds an expected rating of ‘B+(EXP)’. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents materially conforming to information already reviewed, the ratings agency said Wednesday.  The expected rating is in line with Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Fitch rates Nigeria’s USD Diaspora Bonds ‘B+(EXP)’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.