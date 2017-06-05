The Latest: Workplace shooter had record of DUI, drug crimes – Washington Post
Washington Post
The Latest: Workplace shooter had record of DUI, drug crimes
Washington Post
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Latest on the multiple shooting in an industrial park in Orlando (all times local):. 5 p.m.. Court records show the suspect in the fatal Orlando workplace shootings had a series of run-ins with the law going back more than 20 years …
