Five other strikers Man Utd could sign in place of Morata

Justin TALLIS / AFP Everton's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (C) celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 9, 2017. Paul ELLIS / AFP Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane in London, on February 4, 2017.

OLLY GREENWOOD / AFP Kylian Mbappe

It seems Manchester United will end up with Alvaro Morata, but if that doesn’t happen, here is a list of five strikers that have been rumoured to be on the radar of the club, and who would make great alternatives.

ANDREA BELOTTI

The Italian forward who scored 28 goals last season has been linked to Manchester United and will be a great addition to the team, if he is gotten. The twenty-three-year old can play anywhere across the forward positions – holds the ball up well, is great in the air and has a very good eye for goal. He can unsettle defenses with his speed, while his strength and determination can turn seemingly lost causes into openings for his side. Chances of joining Man Utd – 7/10

DIEGO COSTA

The Spaniard seems to be on his way out of Chelsea and a reunion with the man that brought him to England cannot be written off. Jose Mourinho knows what he will get if he acquires the talented forward. The striker seems to favour a move back to Atletico as he has said himself. Chances of joining Man Utd – 3/10

ROMELU LUKAKU

This is another striker that the Old Trafford gaffer knows all about. The Belgian has earned a reputation for himself in England as a fearsome attacker and it is generally believed that he will score even more goals if he plays for one of the bigger teams in England. However, it seems like he would prefer to move to Chelsea. Chances of joining Man Utd – 3/10

HARRY KANE

It will definitely take a world record fee for Manchester United to snag this English goal-scoring machine from Tottenham Hotspurs. The twenty-three-year-old, who has scored 99 goals in 165 appearances for Spurs, has finished as the EPL top scorer in the past two seasons and he hasn’t reached his peak yet. This will be a massive acquisition for Man Utd, if they can get him. Chances of joining Man Utd – 1.5/10

KYLIAN MBAPPE

The newest kid on the block and the youngest on this list burst into the limelight this past season. The eighteen-year-old scored 26 goals in 44 matches for Monaco and has caught the attention of every big club in Europe. Monaco are not willing to let him go on the cheap and it will take a monumental fee for him to leave the Principality club. Chances of joining Man Utd – 4/10

