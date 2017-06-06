Five PDP lawmakers join APC

FIVE more members of the Ondo State House Assembly yesterday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The five PDP lawmakers are the immediate past deputy speaker, Hon. Fatai Olotu (Akoko North East), Hon. Akinyele Fasogbon (Odigbo 2), Hon. Kuti Towase (Akoko South East), Hon. Bimbo Fajolu […]

