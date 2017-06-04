Five Star Music appoints New Manager

Five Star Music have revealed the addition of a new artiste manager to their ranks as part of expansion plans. Revealing this on his Instagram page, Kcee announced that Chidozie Dike is the new manager and all Five Star Music related business would he handled by him henceforth. He wrote: To my fans and clients, […]

