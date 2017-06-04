FLASH | 12 Arrested After 7 Killed in Fresh London Terror Attack

Counter-terrorism police and security services have launched a huge investigation to piece together the circumstances of the terror attack in London in which seven people were killed and 48 others wounded.

Police raided a building in east London this morning that was the home address of one of the three attackers.

Police later said 12 people were arrested in connection with the attack and a press photographer at the scene said several women with their heads covered were seen being taken out of the building.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured during the attacks. Many of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries, the prime minister, Theresa May, said.

The Prime Minister who condemned last night’s attack said the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed, adding that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

The attack was the third to hit Britain in quick succession after a similar incident on Westminster Bridge in March and a suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert in Manchester less than two weeks ago.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed that the death toll had risen from six to seven.

Addressing media outside Scotland Yard, she said: “Last night we saw another appalling and tragic incident in London – something we hoped we would not see again.”

Commissioner Dick said police understood that there were three attackers and they were shot dead by police who were called to reports of a white van striking pedestrians on London Bridge at around 10pm last night.

The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market.

The three men left the vehicle and began to stab people, including a British Transport Police Officer.

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made.

Commissioner Dick said police do not believe any suspects are at large but they need to make “absolutely sure”.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle, travelling at about 80km/h, strike people walking along the footpath.

London Ambulance Service Assistant Director of Operations Peter Rhodes said: “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries.”

