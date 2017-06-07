Flavour, 6 other stars show class at Glo’s Benin Music Tour – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Flavour, 6 other stars show class at Glo's Benin Music Tour
Leadership Newspapers
Benin City, the capital of Edo State was last Saturday treated to an evening of fun and sublime entertainment, courtesy of the on-going Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour which paraded seven of the nation's top rated music stars including highlife crooner, …
Reekado Banks, Runtown, Olamide rock Benin on Glo Tour
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!