Flight Disruption: Air Peace Pays N2m

Leadership Newspapers

Flight Disruption: Air Peace Pays N2m
Leadership Newspapers
Facts have merged on alleged disruption and delaying of Air Peace aircraft 5N-BQR from Enugu to Lagos 7:15 am flight last Friday. According to investigation, the purported debt paid was N2 million out of the N7 million debt which has not reflected in
