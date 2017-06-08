Flood kills village head, 5 others in Niger – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Flood kills village head, 5 others in Niger
Daily Trust
A village head and five others have lost their lives to flood and rainstorm in Mashegu and Borgu local government areas of Niger State. The village head, identified as Abdulkareem Jiya, died in Masama community in Borgu, while three women and two …
Rainstorm Kills Village Head, Six Others in Niger State
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!