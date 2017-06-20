Florentino Perez Admits He Hasn’t Spoken To Cristiano Ronaldo Yet

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo

Here’s what Perez has had to say to Onda Cero about Ronaldo…

“We have not spoken because we were on the deadline for [presidential] nominations and I wanted to be respectful, but I am convinced we will talk and we will solve it. Cristiano has a contract and he is a Real Madrid player.

“I have always said I have great affection for Cristiano. He is one of those players who stands out, and whenever there has been a problem we have solved it.

“Cristiano is playing the Confederations Cup. We will wait until the tournament ends and then we will see the extent of everything that has been written. I am sure it will work out fine.”

“I have not talked with Cristiano…. but they tell me has been treated badly in this country. I have found everything out through the newspapers.

“The last time that I talked with Cristiano was in Cardiff, after the game. What happened with the tax authorities was after the game.

“Life throws up unexpected situations but one has to take them on and find a solution.”

The post Florentino Perez Admits He Hasn’t Spoken To Cristiano Ronaldo Yet appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

