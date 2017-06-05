Florentino Perez can’t say whether David De Gea will be at Manchester United or Real Madrid next season – Irish Independent
Florentino Perez can't say whether David De Gea will be at Manchester United or Real Madrid next season
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted he's “not a fortune teller” and has no idea whether David De Gea will be at Manchester United or at the Bernabeu next season. The 12-time European Champions are desperate to add the Spaniard to their …
