Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes’ ranking of best-paid athletes – CBS News

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' ranking of best-paid athletes
Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes' ranking of the world's highest paid athletes in 2017 for the second straight year, earning $93 million in salary and endorsement income. He edged out basketball star LeBron James, who took home …
Conor McGregor up 61 places in Forbes highest-paid list
Cristiano Ronaldo tops the world's highest-paid athletes in 2017
There are two Irish men in the top 25 of Forbes highest-paid athletes
