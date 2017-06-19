Florentino Perez to stay Real president until 2021

Florentino Perez will stay on as Real Madrid president until 2021, the European champions announced in a statement on Monday after no other candidates presented a bid to rival the incumbent before Sunday’s deadline. Perez, who began his second spell in 2009 and has overseen three Champions League wins in the last four years, has […]

