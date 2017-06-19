Pages Navigation Menu

Florentino Perez to stay Real president until 2021

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Florentino Perez will stay on as Real Madrid president until 2021, the European champions announced in a statement on Monday after no other candidates presented a bid to rival the incumbent before Sunday’s deadline. Perez, who began his second spell in 2009 and has overseen three Champions League wins in the last four years, has […]

