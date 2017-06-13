Floyd Mayweather Reschedules Tour To Prepare For Battle – P.M. News

Pages Navigation Menu

Floyd Mayweather Reschedules Tour To Prepare For Battle
Floyd Mayweather has rescheduled his proposed visit to Nigeria and Ghana to prepare for his 50th battle with UFC champ, Conor McGregor. The undefeated record world champion, Floyd was forced to abort the much anticipated Africa tour to go head to …
