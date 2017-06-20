Lewis slams Mayweather-McGregor as ‘ridiculous’ – Daily Express
|
Washington Post
|
Lewis slams Mayweather-McGregor as 'ridiculous'
Daily Express
LOS ANGELES: Boxing hall of famer Lennox Lewis won't be spending his money on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, saying he "can't take it serious" because the outcome is too predictable. The former undisputed world heavyweight champion …
Tim Hague's tragic death in a boxing ring spotlights the terrifying risks athletes continue to take
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!