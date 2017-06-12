Pages Navigation Menu

Folarin Alakija’s New Wife, Naza, Used To Date Rob Kardashian (Photos)

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Folarin Alakija’s new wife, Nazanin Jafarian used to date US reality TV star Rob Kardashian. That was in 2013, 4 years before Folarin, son of Nigeria’s richest woman, billonaire Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, took Nazanin Jafarian to be his second wife in a super lavish wedding, in England. Folarin had lost his first wife to cancer. …

