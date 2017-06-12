Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alakija’s son throws the ‘most lavish wedding ever’ – TheCable

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Alakija's son throws the 'most lavish wedding ever'
TheCable
Folarin Alakija, son of Folorunsho Alakija, on Saturday, married Naganin Khosro, the daughter of an Iran-based businessman, in an extravagant ceremony. Alakija is the richest black woman on earth – hence the wedding of her son was bound to be grand.
Nigeria's Richest Woman, Folorunso Alakija Spends £5m On Son's WeddingReports Afrique News
Folorunsho Alakija : Billionaire's son ties the knot in elaborate destination weddingPulse Nigeria
The wedding of the year! Supermodel Shanina Shaik stuns in figure hugging gold dress as she attends billionaire's …Daily Mail
The Sun
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.