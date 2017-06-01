Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Following Recent Correction, Bitcoin Price Could Still Reach $4000

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Bitcoin, the popular cryptocurrency recently underwent a price correction, losing as much as $400 overnight. The sudden drop, following a steady, rapid increase in its price to record levels was considered as the end of Bitcoin’s bull run for a while. However, analysts believe that the development is just a minor setback which will be … Continue reading Following Recent Correction, Bitcoin Price Could Still Reach $4000

The post Following Recent Correction, Bitcoin Price Could Still Reach $4000 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.